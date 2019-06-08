Kroger recalls some berries over possible Hepatitis A contamination

There have been no reports of hepatitis A linked to the consumption of the items, the FDA said.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

“Hepatitis A virus can result in a liver infection that may be inapparent. However, when symptoms occur, they can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months,” the FDA said.

Consumers who’ve eaten the recalled frozen berries are urged to consult with their health care professionals to determine whether vaccination is appropriate. Those with symptoms should get treatment immediately.