American Idol auditions coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – American Idol has announced dates and locations for upcoming auditions this fall.

The ABC show is hosting auditions across the country, including Columbia

You will have the chance to audition on August 26th.

Other audition locations in the Southeast region include Mobile, Alabama, Macon Georgia, and Tallahassee Florida.

Details HERE: https://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions

While in-person auditions will be possible at those stops, online auditions can be submitted at www.americanidol.com/auditions.

The upcoming season will be the 18th for the show. “American Idol” had 15 seasons on Fox between 2002 and 2016. In 2017 the show restarted on ABC; it recently completed its second season on that network with the selection of Laine Hardy as its winner.