Former Gamecock center signs with new school

By: Mike Olson

Former Gamecock seven footer, Jason Cudd, signed a letter on intent to play at Olney Central College in Illinois.

Cudd entered the transfer portal back in March after spending two years with the Gamecock basketball program. His 2018-2019 season was cut to just five games due to a knee injury. He scored zero points in these games and had three rebounds. In his freshman year, Cudd scored 30 points with 22 rebounds in 23 games.

Cudd plans to play one season at Olney Central before entering the recruiting field once again for his final year of eligibility.