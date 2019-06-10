Former Gamecock lineman lands coaching job at Georgia State

By: Mike Olson

Former Gamecock defensive lineman Travian Robertson landed a new job as the defensive line coach at Georgia State.

Robertson spent three years in the NFL playing for the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks before embarking on a career in coaching. In 2017, he was a graduate assistant at Georgia State. Last year, Robertson coached at division II Albany State.

Robertson now returns to the Georgia State coaching staff, replacing another former Gamecock in Brad Lawing.

In his time at Carolina, Robertson played alongside Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram and Devin Taylor. Robertson tallied 42 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.