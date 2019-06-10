Gamecock softball adds Baylor transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C.—- South Carolina softball and head coach Beverly Smith announced the addition of transfer Kassidy Krupit for the upcoming 2020 season on Monday. Krupit, a member of the United States of America Softball Junior Women’s National Team, joins Carolina from Baylor where she hit 10 home runs with 29 runs batted in during her freshman season in 2019.

“Kassidy’s athleticism is something that sticks out to me when watching her play,” Smith said. “She’s a good athlete who will add more power to our lineup and provide depth as she can play any position in the infield. She will be a great fit here at South Carolina.”

A native of Suwanee, Ga., Krupit (pronounced: crew-pit) brings versatility to Carolina as an infielder and pitcher who hits. In 49 games at Baylor, she hit .235 with 35 hits as she slugged .443 with 15 walks and a .310 on-base percentage. She was selected as one of 20 players from across the country to be named to the USA Softball Junior Women’s National Team for the upcoming summer.

In high school, she shined at Lambert High School as she was named a four-time Georgia All-State selection and earned First-Team All-America honors as named by FloSoftball and Extra Inning Softball.

She was notably named to the 2019 Louisville Slugger Hit Club, which recognizes 10 of the top-10 hitters from across the United States. Other previous participants include Shay Knighten (Oklahoma), Amanda Lorenz (Florida) and Mia Davidson (Mississippi State).

The daughter of Elisabeth and Andrew Krupit she majored in Health, Kinesiology and Leisure Studies while at Baylor. She has two siblings, Jaedyn and Kiersten.

“I chose South Carolina because of the growing success of the program, the coaches, the school, and the opportunity of fulfilling my dream of competing in the SEC,” Krupit said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be in Columbia in a few months.”

With the addition of Krupit, the Gamecocks are set to welcome five new players to the program this upcoming season. She will join Ellie Bailey, Karsen Ochs, Hannah Kumiyama and Bailey Betenbaugh.