Gamecock track & field champions reflect on successful weekend

By: Mike Olson

It was a busy weekend for Quincy Hall and Wadeline Jonathas at the NCAA track & field championships.

Hall took the title in the men’s 400m hurdles., the school’s first men’s event championship since 2010. Jonathas took home the crown in the women’s 400m, marking the 49th event title in school history.

Hall and Jonathas were back in Columbia Monday to talk about their historical weekend in Austin, TX.