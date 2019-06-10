Kerry earns NCBWA first team freshman All-America honor

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Gamecock freshman righthanded pitcher Brett Kerry has been named a First Team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), it was announced this afternoon (Monday, June 10). It was the first NCBWA Freshman All-America honor for the Gamecocks since Carlos Cortes was on the team in 2017.

Kerry, who also was named to the Freshman All-SEC team and was a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, ended his rookie season with a 4-1 record and a 2.62 ERA while recording seven saves in 22 appearances, including two starts. He held opponents to a .200 batting average and had 65 strikeouts in 58.1 innings pitched. In the SEC, Kerry was 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA with four saves and 39 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. The freshman helped the Gamecocks get into the SEC Tournament after striking out four and allowing just five hits and two runs in 6.1 innings in a win over No. 5 Mississippi State.

Kerry was a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week (March 4, May 13). He had seven strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched in a win over Clemson on March 1 and had saves in back-to-back wins against Kentucky on May 10 and 11. He pitched in three innings or more in 10 appearances, including a career-high 6.1 in the regular-season finale vs. Mississippi State.

South Carolina has now had four NCBWA Freshman All-Americans – Kerry, Cortes, Braden Webb (2016) and Max Schrock (2013).