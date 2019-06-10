SC ranked in top 20 of most fun states in the country

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Children are out of school, and with summer break in full swing some of you may be ready to find a fun place for the family to travel to. According to a new study released by http://WalletHub.com

you don’t have to travel far, if you don’t want to.

According to the study, South Carolina is the 17th most fun state in the country.

The research was based on criteria like the number states that offered the greatest variety and most cost effective things to do for entertainment and took into consideration things like number of golf courses, restaurants, and amusement parks.

In the event you were wondering, California came in at number one.

To see the complete list for yourself or to find out where other states ranked on the list click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-states/34665/