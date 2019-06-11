Benedict College’s first ever graduate program begins on July 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Benedict College is making history as it’s establishing the college’s first ever graduate program in its 149-year history on July 1st.

Curtis spoke with Dr. Tracy Dunn, Interim director of the Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship, where the program will be held.

Dr. Dunn says students can earn their Masters of Business Administration through the program under three concentrations: general business, management and supply chain management.

Benedict College officials say students can take classes both on-line or in person.

