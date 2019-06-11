Beyond Meat introduces new, “meatier” plant-based burger patty

(CNN) – A popular meatless burger patty is about to get even “meatier.”

Beyond Meat, the plant-based protein company, said its new version of its beyond burger looks, tastes and cooks even more like beef.

The improved patty uses coconut oil and cocoa butter to create a marbling effect to make the patty’s texture mimic real meat more closely. It also uses apple extract to help the the product brown like meat when it is cooked.

Beyond Meat is striving to create products that are indistinguishable from beef, pork and poultry for consumers who like meat but want to eat more healthfully and reduce their impacts on the planet.

The new Beyond Meat patty will hit grocery shelves this week.