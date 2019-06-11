Hampton Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in City of Columbia today

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— Get ready for a new facility in the City of Columbia.

City officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new neighborhood center at Hampton Park.

City officials say the new 3,000 square foot center will include an open meeting space, accessible restrooms, office space, a kitchen, storage, and a semi-private classroom area.

The ceremony will feature guest speakers, a ceremonial ribbon cutting and light refreshments.

WHAT: Hampton Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

WHEN: Tuesday, June 11 at 2 pm

WHERE: 1117 Brandon Ave., Columbia, SC

WHO: Columbia City Council, City staff and Community Members