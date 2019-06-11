Registration opens for Columbia’s annual Walk Against Domestic Violence

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Registration is now open for the 13th annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence. The event doesn’t take place until Saturday, October 5th in Finlay Park, but Mayor Steve Benjamin and Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine want to remind the public that you can secure your spot now.

Event organizer’s say the event, held in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, is the City’s annual is initiative they hope helps raise awareness about the abuse and violence they say is taking place in our community.

The event kicks off featuring an Information Fair beginning at 8:30AM that will have local businesses and groups on hand to offer services to domestic violence victims and their families. That event is followed by the Purple Rally which begins at 9:30AM and then a walk along the Vista Greenway at 10AM.

Organizers say the event you can participate in the event for no cost. However, vendors, volunteers, and those who wish to be the captain of a team are asked to register here: https://cityofcolumbia.eventbrite.com