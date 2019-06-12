Columbia Police investigate shots fired call on Devine Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are investigating an early morning shots fired call at the 3800 block of Devine Street and South Kilbourne Road.
Authorities say they got the call around 5:15 a.m. and found shell casings in the area.
Officers say no injuries nor property damages were reported.
According to investigators, they attempted a traffic stop to a vehicle near the scene, but the driver fled the area.
Police say they didn’t chase the vehicle due to a public safety concern.
However, authorities say they found a gun left on the road on Fort Jackson Boulevard.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.