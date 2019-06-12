COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are investigating an early morning shots fired call at the 3800 block of Devine Street and South Kilbourne Road.

Authorities say they got the call around 5:15 a.m. and found shell casings in the area.

Officers say no injuries nor property damages were reported.

According to investigators, they attempted a traffic stop to a vehicle near the scene, but the driver fled the area.

Police say they didn’t chase the vehicle due to a public safety concern.

However, authorities say they found a gun left on the road on Fort Jackson Boulevard.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.