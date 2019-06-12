Eight Chants named to Phil Steele’s 2019 Preseason SBC Teams

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football had a total of eight student-athletes named to Phil Steele’s 2019 preseason Sun Belt All-Conference teams, the publication announced this week.

Defensive end Tarron Jackson was named to the second team defense while running back CJ Marable, wide receiver Ky’Jon Tyler and place-kicker Massimo Biscardi all earned a spot on the third team. Center Trey Carter, tight end Isaiah Likely, linebacker Silas Kelly and cornerback Mallory Claybourne were all named to the fourth team.

Jackson, who was also named to the 2019 Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt preseason second team earlier this month, was named to the 2018 All-Sun Belt third team last season in which he played and started all 12 games despite battling through a leg injury all season long. Named the BAM Defensive Player of the Week in the win over UAB (Sept. 8), Jackson was second on the team and fifth overall in the Sun Belt in tackles for loss with 11.0 on the year, an average of 0.92 per game. He totaled 58 tackles on the season, including 3.0 sacks, and was tied for the team-lead with five quarterback hurries.

Named to the 2019 Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt preseason third team as well, Marable was tabbed the team’s Offensive Player of the Year, in which he recorded a team-high 975 all-purpose yards on the season, an average of 7.2 yards per touch on the year. Named the BAM Offensive Player and Special Teams Player of the Week versus ULM (Oct. 13), the BAM Offensive Player of the Week at Georgia State (Oct. 27) and the BAM Special Teams Player of the Week versus Arkansas State (Nov. 10) last season, Marable led the team with 719 rushing yards on 118 carries. He also caught 15 passes for 180 yards out of the backfield and recorded four kick returns for 76 yards. In just his first year at Coastal, the then-sophomore was tied for the team lead with eight total touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores.

Tyler, who was also named to the 2019 Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt preseason fourth team this preseason, is the Chants’ top returning receiver heading into 2019. A 2018 Burlsworth Trophy nominee, an award given to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field, Tyler played in 11 games for the Chants, starting six at wide receiver last season, was second on the team with 26 receptions and 397 receiving yards, an average of 15.3 yards per catch. He also hauled in two receiving touchdowns and rushed three times for 44 yards and a touchdown in 2018. Tyler, who also served as the Chants’ top punt and kick returner a year ago, returned four punts for 30 yards and made 16 kick returns for 348 yards on the season.

Also named to the 2019 Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt preseason third team earlier this month, Biscardi was recognized as a 2018 Lou Groza Award semifinalist, an award annually given to college football’s top place-kicker. Biscardi was named to the All-Sun Belt third team having served as the Chants’ place-kicker in all 12 games last season as a true freshman. Tabbed the team’s Special Teams Player of the Year, Biscardi was also named the BAM Player of the Week for special teams in the season opener at South Carolina (Sept. 1). The then-freshman kicker led the team in scoring with 72 points on the season, scoring at least one point in all 12 games on the year. He was 13-for-16 on field goals and 33-for-36 on extra points on the year, and made a career-long 50-yard field goal in the win at Louisiana (Sept. 22). He made good on each of his first eight field goal attempts of his career, which is the longest consecutive streak of field goals made to start a career for a CCU place-kicker in program history.

A two-time All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection, Carter, who was also named to the 2019 Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt preseason fourth team, has started and played in 24-straight games on the offensive line for the Chants the last two seasons. Last season while playing at center, Carter was a key part of the offensive unit up front that led the CCU rushing attack to rank fourth in the Sun Belt and 41st nationally with an average of 198.7 rushing yards per game. He helped lead the way for the Chants offense to total 574 offensive yards in the win at Campbell (Sept. 12), the most for a CCU offense in a single game since 2015. Graded out as the top offensive lineman in 10 of the 12 games on the season, the then-redshirt sophomore recorded a season-high 15 takedown blocks in the road win at UMass (Oct. 20). He also totaled 14 knockdown blocks in the road win at Louisiana (Sept. 22) and again the following week on the road at Troy (Sept. 29).

As a true freshman last season, Likely played in all 12 games on the season, lining up at tight end. Named the BAM Offensive Player of the Week in the week of Georgia Southern (Nov. 17), he finished the season tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions on the year. The Massachusetts native came on strong at the end of the season, hauling in nine passes for 57 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games. For the season, he caught 12 passes for 106 yards, an average of 8.8 yards per catch.

Receiving his second preseason honor having already been named to the 2019 Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt preseason fourth team, Kelly is a two-time honorable mention All-Sun Belt selection. The linebacker played in 11 games, starting 10 last season for the Chants. Named the BAM Defensive Player of the Week in the season opener at South Carolina (Sept. 1), Kelly was second on the team with 60 tackles and 5.5 tackles per game, despite missing almost a full two games due to an injury. The then-redshirt sophomore recorded six tackles or more in seven games on the season at his linebacker position and registered 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups in 2018.

The most experienced returner in the Chants’ defensive secondary in 2019, Claybourne played in all 12 games, making 11 starts in the defensive backfield last season. Named the BAM Defensive Player of the Week for the contest at Louisiana (Sept. 22), the Pittsburgh, Pa. native recorded 39 tackles on the season, including 26 solo tackles. He also tallied three pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and recovered a fumble from his cornerback position.

The Chanticleers were picked to finish fifth under new head coach Jamey Chadwell in the Sun Belt East Division by Phil Steele behind 2018 Sun Belt Championship Appalachian State, Troy, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.