Irmo alumnus named new athletic director at Irmo High School

Irmo High School has a new athletic director.

Lexington-Richland School District Five has put Ray Canady, Jr. in charge of Irmo’s athletics.

An Irmo High School alumnus, Canady has served as assistant athletic director for the school since 2017 and a social studies teacher at the school since 1994. He has also served in several other roles at Irmo High School including head baseball coach (2000-2017), head B-Team and junior varsity football coach (1999-present) and varsity quarterback coach (1994-1999).

“Irmo is home to me, and I’m so proud to serve in the role of athletic director,” said Canady. “With a new head football coach and years of athletic excellence to build on, it’s a great time to be a yellow jacket. We’re excited to show the community what Irmo athletics is all about.”

Canady attended Presbyterian College earning a bachelor’s degree in social studies. He earned his master’s degree in sports science from the United States Sports Academy in 1992 and has received several awards in the field, including being named the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) Select Head Baseball Coach in 2017 and Regional Baseball Coach of the Year in 2003.

As a teacher, Canady holds a gifted and talented endorsement and is a member of several associations for educators. He began his career as a social studies teacher in 1993.

Irmo High School Principal Dr. Robin Hardy said, “Ray Canady has a legacy of experience at Irmo High School as a teacher, coach, and assistant athletic director since his employment in 1994. He has shown commitment to our vision, understands the culture of School District Five, and is eager to exceed the high expectations of the entire Irmo community.”