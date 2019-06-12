Looking for a new purr-fect furry friend? June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat month.

Columbia Animal Services says it’s offering a special adoption fee of just $10 for all cats over one year of age or older during the month of June.

According to Columbia Animal Services, all cats have already been spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, FELV/FIV tested and are current on their vaccines.

If you interested in adding a loving cat to your home, visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane or their Facebook page.