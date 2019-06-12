Operation Broken Heart puts more than 1,000 suspected child predators behind bars

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Attorney General’s Office says three dozen suspected child predators were arrested as a part of “Operation Broken Heart”.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that the state’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force arrested 36 people in the nationwide effort.

Across the country, Wilson says more than 17 hundred suspected predators have been arrested.

To find out more about this initiative and things you can do to keep your family safe you can click on the link to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office listed here : https://icac.scag.gov/