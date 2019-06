SC woman wearing headphones hit and killed by train

ELGIN, SC (WOLO) – A woman died Wednesday (6/12) afternoon after she was hit by a train in Elgin.

The Kershaw County Coroner says Olivia Matheson-Brazell, 26, was trying to cross the tracks near Kelly Lane when she was hit. A 9-1-1 call was made by CSX at 1:14 p.m.

The Coroner says the victim was wearing headphones and it appears she did not hear the train horn.