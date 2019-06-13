Facebook debuts US blood donation tool, its latest public health move

(CNN) — Facebook is no longer just a place to connect with former high school buddies; the social media giant now wants to make it easier for you to connect with blood banks, too.

Facebook launched a blood donation feature in the United States to help users find places to donate blood in their area and be notified when a nearby blood donation center may be in need.

The feature allows users to sign up to be blood donors in the “about” section of their profiles and then receive notifications from blood donation centers. The tool comes just in time for summer, a season when blood donations are typically low.

According to Facebook, five US cities will have a notice right at the top of the News Feed, asking people to register if they want to. Those five cities will be Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Baltimore and Washington.

More than 35 million people have signed up to be blood donors on Facebook in countries where the donation feature is available, according to the social media giant.

























