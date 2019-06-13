Sumter home owner arrested after 27 dogs removed from suspected dog fighting ring

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s office says they “discovered and dismantled” what they believed to be a major dog fighting operation along Lowder Road. According to deputies, they were going to the home to serve an outstanding bench warrant, but when arrived at the home they say they found a pit bull, what they say appeared to be animal blood on walls and equipment that is known to be used in dog fighting rings. Officials say they also could hear numerous dogs barking in the backyard of the residence.

Authorities later obtained a warrant to search the premises they say is home to 38 year old Alva T. Ridegwat and say they found more equipment including a treadmill and tool authorities say is often used to force feed the animals. Deputies say in all, they took 27 dogs from the home. Deputies say some of the animals appeared to be pit bulls, others pit bull mixes all found attached to logging chains, many of them authorities say had visible wounds consistent with those officials say you would see as a result of dog fighting and were emaciated.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s office says they are now working with a Veterinarian to have the animals wounds treated and to determine if any of the animals can be be rescued. Authorities say there investigation is ongoing.

Ridgeway faces various charges including, numerous counts of Animal Cruelty, and Dog Fighting charges. Sheriff Anthony Dennis released a brief statement concerning the incident saying,

“Cases of animal cruelty will always be taken seriously and prosecuted to the fullest,… And

we will work with rescue groups to see if some of these dogs can find good homes after what they have been through.”