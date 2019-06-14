19yo arrested for attempted murder after drive-by shooting at home with children inside

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A teenager accused of firing multiple shots at a home last month in Orangeburg County has been charged with attempted murder.

Demondre Wright, 19, faces five charges of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from an early morning shooting on May 19 at a Kings Road residence where a woman reported multiple shots being fired at her home.

The woman said that around 4 a.m. she realized bullets were coming through her house.

Investigators found more than a dozen spent shell casings in the street.

“This individual acted as if there are no consequences for this reckless and violent behavior,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There were several people in this home, including two children. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

Bond was denied on all counts.

Earlier this week, Geniayah Capers, 19, was charged with one count each of accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony. Capers is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle.

Bond was set on Capers at $5,000.