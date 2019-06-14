Airfares are about to go up, just in time for the summer travel season

(CNN) — If you’re looking to book a summer trip, you may want to do it sooner rather than later.

Airlines are raising their prices. American Airlines has increased one way fares on domestic flights by $5 and Southwest and Hawaiian Airlines are set to raise their rates, too.

While these price hikes may worry travelers, investors say it’s good news and shows there is still demand.

Shares of American Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest all surged Thursday after the changes.