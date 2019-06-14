Caregiver of 85-year-old missing Latta woman charged with lying to police

LATTA, S.C. (WOLO) — The caretaker of 85-year old Jaxie Rogers was charged with lying to police after the woman’s disappearance.

According to Latta Police, 62-year-old Liliah Smith gave police information that falsely led them to believe Rogers disappeared from a Latta parking lot last week.

Officials say security video showed Smith’s account was not true and led investigators to determine Rogers had been last seen near Smith’s home.

Rogers was found alive but dehydrated in North Carolina four days after she went missing.