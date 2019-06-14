Deals for dear ole Dad on Father’s Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Sunday June 16th is your chance to show your father, or that important father figure who is in your life how much you appreciate them. Yes, Father’s Day is upon us and if you’ve been wracking your brain trying to figure out the perfect gift to get dear ole Dad we have a few ideas. Below are a list of events that are taking place in the Midlands and in some cases, offering deals for the first man who claimed your heart.

Mayor’s Annual Father’s Day Cook Out: Join Mayor Steve Benjamin for a celebration of fathers during the 4th Annual Father’s Day Cookout. Fathers and children are encouraged to come together and join in a day full of family friendly team activities including , Minute to Win It games, pool games, bingo and a Skills Challenge. Event organizers, will also have inflatables for the little ones as well as refreshments. This event is free and open to the public. The fun kicks off Saturday, June 15 from 12 noon – 4 p.m. at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue. For more information go to: https://www.columbiasc.net/calendar/3737

Daddy Daughter Cotillion Ball: An elegant evening for father’s, or a positive male figure in a young girl’s life where the two can have a little one on one time and celebrate with a night of dancing, dinner and fun. Get out your Sunday best and head over to the EdVenture Museum which is located at 211 Gervais Street downtown Columbia. Daddy’s little girls can enjoy an evening feeling like a Princess and reminding their father how much of a King he is Saturday June 15th, 2019 from 4PM until 7:30PM. for more information go to: https://allevents.in/columbia/daddy-daughter-cotillion-ball/200016882837255#

Father’s Day 5K& 10K Virtual Race: It’s the 6th annual Father’s Day 5K & 10K virtual race! This is one run, jog, or walk that you can take at your own pace and the destination of your choice. All you have to do is report your finishing time. The event may not only bring you and your father closer, but will also help raise money for young people living with a disability or are physically challenged. The cost to participate is $20 dollars. For more information go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-fathers-day-5k-10k-columbia-tickets-56168056168

Father’s Day Musical Concert: Do something with your Dad that might just be music to his ears. A live musical performance by the Precise Band will take place Sunday June 16th, 2019 at The Gala by JW located at 537 Clemson Road. Get ready for an evening full of tunes for a live performance by The Precise Band. Doors open at 4PM, but the performance doesn’t kick off until 7:30PM. Tickets to enjoy an evening of tunes will cost $10 dollars. For more information go to: http://The GWYNN by the Gala by JW