Mayor Benjamin hosts annual Father’s Day cookout

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is getting ready to fire up the grill for the annual Father’s day cook out and you are invited.

This is the 4th year the Mayor has hosted the Father’s Day Cookout. This year organizers say there will be no shortage of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy including, inflatables, games, a skills challenge, entertainment and even health screenings for the more mature kids. And what’s a cook out, without the grub? Not need to worry, organizers say there will be free food on hand so you can all have a good time celebrating dear ole Dad.

The fun kicks off Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at Hyatt Park which is located at 950 Jackson Ave. The party begins at Noon and runs to 4:00 p.m.,