Power outage affecting several blocks in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) A power outage is affecting several blocks of the downtown Columbia area.

According to officers with the Columbia Police Department on scene, the outage is impacting Gervais Street to Hampton Street as well as Main Street to Sumter Street. Traffic lights are down in that area and police are directing traffic.

Several restaurants are affected as well. Management at Bourbon on Main Street says the restaurant was forced to close early due to the outage and will not reopen for the rest of the day. Employees with The Whig say they are waiting to see how the long the outage will last before deciding whether to open this evening.

Authorities say Dominion Energy has been called and is working to fix the outage.

If you are driving in the downtown area you are urged to use caution.