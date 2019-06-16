Two people killed in collision on Interstate 20

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) According to Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a collision involving 3 vehicles on Interstate 20.

It happened near mile marker 84 just before 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say a van and a jeep were parked in the emergency lane of the interstate so that the individuals could change a tire on the van.

According to officials, a third vehicle hit the back of the Jeep, pushing it into the van which then fatally struck the two individuals outside of the vehicles.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to a local hospital. The incident is being investigated by Highway Patrol.