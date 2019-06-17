7400 block of Sunview Drive closed after morning house fire

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) House fire on Sunview Drive under investigation.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Columbia Fire Department on scene of a house fire on Sunview Drive.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says the 7400 block of Sunview Drive is closed after extinguishing a house fire today.

Authorities say the fire occurred before 9:30 a.m. and is under control now.

Firefighters say two people were inside during the fire but got out safely, and one is being checked by EMS.

According to investigators, the fire started in the garage of the home, then it spread to the attic and the kitchen.

Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.