Columbia Police arrest man accused of April murder

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police has arrested 48-year-old Conrad Anderson now charged with murder in connection to an April murder investigation authorities say took place along Forest Drive outside of the San Jose restaurant.

Officials allege Anderson was involved in an argument with Charles Crane, a man authorities say was an acquaintance of Anderson, when CPD says the verbal altercation turned deadly. Authorities say Crane died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Authorities say Anderson was taken into custody on Cedar Terrace Street with the help of the CPD Fugitive Team and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.Anderson is charged with Murder and has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).