Columbia police investigating shooting that leaves teen clinging to life

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police department is hoping you can help them track down whoever is responsible for a shooting they say left an 18 year old young woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries. According to officials, they were called to the 69-hundred block of North main street near Wilson Boulevard around 10PM Monday night.

Once they arrived at that location, police say they discovered an 18 year old woman inside a car, suffering from life threatening injuries officials say were from a gun shot wound to the upper body. Police say that young woman remains in the hospital.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department continue interviewing people to determine what may have led to the shooting and possible motive. CPD is asking anyone with information that might be able to help them in the case to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC .