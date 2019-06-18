Fishermen find sharks branded like cattle off SC coast, suspect arrested

AWENDAW, SC (AP) – An Awendaw man has been charged with branding sharks like cattle off the South Carolina coast.

Department of Natural Resources officials say the 56-year-old man was charged with illegal tagging of a saltwater fish last week.

Fishermen last week began catching sharks with a symbol that looked like a cursive letter burned just below their dorsal fins.

The Post and Courier reports the brands could have been made with a propane torch or dry ice.

The misdemeanor can net a fine of up to $200.