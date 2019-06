Lexington Police identify pair wanted for shoplifting at Kohl’s

(Courtesy: LPD) Robin Ayers

(Courtesy: LPD) Brandon Suggs



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say they have identified a pair wanted for shoplifting at a Kohl’s store.

Authorities say on June 6th, Robin Ayers and Brandon Suggs are accused of stealing items from the Kohl’s store in Lexington.

If you know where they are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.