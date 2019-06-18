“Samantha Josephson Rideshare Safety Act” in full effect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Out of the State House, the “Samantha Josephson Rideshare Safety Act” is now in effect.

The act is named after the University of South Carolina student killed after she got into a stranger’s car pretending to be her Uber.

The bill requires ride share vehicles to display their license tag on both the front and back of the car. It would also make impersonating a rideshare driver a misdemeanor in the state.

Anyone convicted could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The bill does not require drivers to have an illuminated sign in their cars.