Troopers: Suspect charged for fatal I-20 collision that killed two men

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol say a man is charged for a fatal collision that killed two men changing a tire in the emergency lane on I-20.

Troopers say Cornelius Floyd, 28, is charged with two counts of felony DUI.

Authorities say the incident happened before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on I-20 East near mile marker 84 in Elgin.

According to investigators, Andrew Reeser and Brian Walker were changing a tire when Floyd collided with them while under the influence.

Richland County Coroner’s Office says both victims died from multiple blunt force injuries to the body.

Troopers say they arrested Floyd on Sunday for the incident.

Investigators also say Floyd was out on bond for two counts of attempted murder for a shooting last year.

Authorities say Floyd is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he was recently denied bond.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.