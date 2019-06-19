Pedestrian killed in collision on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a collision in Orangeburg on Tuesday.
Troopers say it happened on U.S. Highway 301 near Canaan Road after 10 p.m.
According to investigators, the pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle travelling north.
Authorities say the driver was not injured.
Officials also say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing when the incident occurred.
Highway Patrol is investigating.