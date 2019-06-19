Rep. Clyburn to welcome 22 Democratic presidential candidates to World Famous Fish Fry
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For years South Carolina Representative (D) Jim Clyburn has held a staple event in the Midlands that dozens flock to for some good conversation and some good eats. The annual World Famous Fish Fry is coming back to the Capital city, but this year is expected to be a bit different. This year, 22 of the 24 Democratic Presidential Candidates plan to attend the event, a amount people event organizers say this is believed to be the first time this many democratic candidates will share the same stage at the same time.
Organizers say this event started out as a way of saying thank you to community constituents who may not have been able to afford or time to attend the Democratic Party’s annual fundraising dinner taking place the same night.
Each year approximately, 4,400 pounds of fish and 6,400 slices of bread will be on hand to feed the thousands of Democratic Party faithful expected to attend this annual tradition. Congressman Jim Clyburn who is the founder of the event, released a brief statement about the upcoming event saying,:
“This fish fry continues to be a way to honor those who dedicate their time and talents in support of Democratic candidates,….It also provides some ordinary voters, a beyond-the-ordinary opportunity, to meet some extraordinary presidential candidates.”
The candidates who have confirmed their attendance are:
- Senator Michael Bennet
- Vice President Joe Biden
- Senator Cory Booker
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Secretary Julián Castro
- Congressman John Delaney
- Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
- Senator Kamala Harris
- Governor John Hickenlooper
- Governor Jay Inslee
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Mayor Wayne Messem
- Congressman Seth Moulton
- Congressman Beto O’Rourke
- Congressman Tim Ryan
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Congressman Eric Swalwell
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
Organizers say they are planning the event so members of the community that come out will have a chance to speak with the candidates in a musical setting and even take photos with the candidates if they so choose. Below are some things you may want to keep in mind before heading to this weekend’s event.
Guidelines for the 2019 World famous Fish Fry
- This event will be operating on a clear-bag policy. Guests are able to carry the following style and size bag
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.
Event organizers say they will refuse entry to anyone who has prohibited items with them. In addition, any prohibited items will be confiscated on site and turned over to police. Staff says they reserve the right to refuse entry to any one, at anytime without warning.
Prohibited Items for 2019 World Famous Fish Fry
•Aerosol Cans
•Animals / Pets (except service animals)
•Balloons and Beach Balls
•Bags that do not meet the event bag policy
•Umbrellas
•Cans, Bottles, Glass or Other Beverage Containers
•Chains, Studded Bracelets, etc.
•Coolers or Ice Chests
•Hard sided bags of any size
•Illegal Drugs
•Laser Pens and Pointers
•Noisemaking Devices (i.e. Whistles, Air Horns, Drums, Horns, Vuvuzelas)
•Outside Food and Beverage
•Poles to Display Banners, Flags, etc.
•Signs, flags, banners, etc
•Drones
•Skateboards and/or Rollerblades
•Un-approved Pamphlets, Handouts, Advertisements, etc.
•Weapons (i.e. Knives, Pepper Spray, Tear Gas, Handcuffs, Stun Guns, etc.)
•Any Other Item Deemed to be Inappropriate or Dangerous by event hosts