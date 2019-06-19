Sumter, USC’s Montgomery leaves Yankees rehab session early with discomfort

NEW YORK (WOLO) – Sumter alum and former Gamecock pitcher Jordan Montgomery suffered a setback Tuesday in his continued recovery from Tommy John surgery that has kept him off the mound since the first day of May, 2018.

The Yankees lefthander left a live batting practice session in Tampa, where he’s continued rehabbing, after throwing just 15 pitches.

Jordan Montgomery “walked off” with discomfort after his bullpen session today in Tampa, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 18, 2019

The Sumter native has been working to come back in time to bolster New York’s rotation before the end of the regular season. In 35 career starts, Montgomery is 11-7 with a 3.84 ERA. He finished sixth for the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2017.