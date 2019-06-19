Traffic lights restored on Leesburg Road after power pole collision

Vehicle crashes into pole, knocking out power on Leesburg Road

(ABC Columbia/Kyle McAbee) Columbia Police say at least one person was injured in crash on Leesburg Road & Asbury Drive.

(ABC Columbia/Kyle McAbee) More damage from pole crash on Leesburg Road and Asbury Drive.

(ABC Columbia/Kyle McAbee) Damage from pole crash on Leesburg Road and Asbury Drive.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say two males were injured after their vehicle crashed into a power pole on Leesburg Road and Asbury Drive today.

Authorities say power has been restored to traffic signals at Leesburg Road and Peyton Road.

According to investigators, around 4 a.m., the driver left the road and struck the pole; officials believe speed may have been the cause of the collision.

According to Dominion Energy officials, at least 34 outages were reported in the area.

Police say both men were transported to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.