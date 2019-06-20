Ariana Grande coming to Columbia!
On Thursday the singer announced the famously hot city as one of her stops on tour.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop-star Ariana Grande will be heading to the city’s capitol in December.
Ariana Grande announced in a tweet on Thursday about the additional dates added to the “Sweetener World Tour”. She’s expected to perform in Columbia on December 3 at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday, June 26.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 20, 2019
The singer is known for hits, such as “7 rings”, “Thank you, Next” and “Dangerous Woman”.
Visit www.coloniallifearena.com for the latest updates about the concert.