Ariana Grande coming to Columbia!

On Thursday the singer announced the famously hot city as one of her stops on tour.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop-star Ariana Grande will be heading to the city’s capitol in December.

Ariana Grande announced in a tweet on Thursday about the additional dates added to the “Sweetener World Tour”. She’s expected to perform in Columbia on December 3 at the Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday, June 26.

The singer is known for hits, such as “7 rings”, “Thank you, Next” and “Dangerous Woman”.

Visit www.coloniallifearena.com for the latest updates about the concert.