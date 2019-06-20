Create the beat of your own drum during Make Music day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s the one day members of the community come together in the heart of the Capital city to listen to, create, and celebrate different types of music from all over the world.

All types of musicians, from any genre, both young and old, experienced, or amateur are invited to take part in the music festival that lets participants fill the street, parks, plazas or even your own porch if you’d like and share the love of music with family, friends and even strangers.

Make Music is a free celebration that was introduced in France back in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique. More than there decades later the party is not only recognized here, but is also been celebrated around the world in more than 1,000 countries and in 120 different cities since

The music will start playing Friday June, 21st, 2019, on Boyd Plaza which is located at 1515 Main street downtown Columbia. You can enjoy all of the sights and sounds from 9AM until 9PM. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the event you can click on the link provided here: http://OneColumbia