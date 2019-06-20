Severe thunderstorms pass through the Midlands causing damage and power outages
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As a line of strong thunderstorms moved through the Midlands, strong wind gusts caused trees and limbs to fall and power outages.
As the storm has pass through the Midlands, please seek alternate routes in the instances of downed trees and power lines. To check for power outages in your area, visit www.sceg.com
Also to check for real time traffic in your county, visit www.scdps.sc.gov
