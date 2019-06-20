Severe thunderstorms pass through the Midlands causing damage and power outages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As a line of strong thunderstorms moved through the Midlands, strong wind gusts caused trees and limbs to fall and power outages.

Traffic lights out on Bull and Victoria Streets near Colonial Drive. / Source: Columbia Police Department

Fallen tree on Black Avenue in the town of Lexington / Source: Lexington PD

A fallen tree fell down on the 2220 block of Clark Street / Source: Columbia Fire

3 Assembly Street currently blocked going SB at Calhoun. Drivers should avoid the area. / Source: Columbia Fire

Downed trees on Sunset Drive and Clement Road / Source: Ray Evans



As the storm has pass through the Midlands, please seek alternate routes in the instances of downed trees and power lines. To check for power outages in your area, visit www.sceg.com

Also to check for real time traffic in your county, visit www.scdps.sc.gov

Stay with ABC Columbia for your weather updates.