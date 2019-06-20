YouTube considering changing auto-play feature for kids’ safety

CNN,

(CNN) – YouTube is looking into changing its auto play and recommendation features to better handle child content.

The streaming service says they may do away with the auto play feature allowing recommended videos to play one after the other.

YouTube has been criticized that some of the videos recommended aren’t always kid friendly.

YouTube may also move children’s videos entirely off of its main site and place them on “YouTube Kids.”

