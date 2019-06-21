Columbia R&B Fest comes to Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are a fan of Rhythm and Blues then the Colonial Life Arena has a concert that may just be right up your ally. June 30th, 2019 the Arena will host six R&B acts including three separate groups. Anthony Hamilton known for hit songs like “Can’t Let you Go” and “Comin’ From Where I’m From ” is slated to take the stage along with Tamar Braxton who rose to fame with songs like “Love and War” and “My man”.

You’ll be able to hear some 90’s and 2000 era hits as well from groups expected to perform for the concert including, 112 (“Cupid”), Jagged Edge (“Let’s get Married” and ” I Gotta Be”), Ginuwine (” Differences”), and Silk (“Freak me”).

The fun is expected to begin June 30th, 2019 at 7PM. Doors open at 6PM.

Keep in mind that the Colonial Life Arena has a clear bag policy. Below are a few things you may want to keep oin mind before heading to the concert.

Colonial Life Arena Clear Bag Policy

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ — A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging)

Diapers and additional baby supplies may be carried in a clear bag. Family members, including children, are allowed to carry an approved bag into the arena.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/Drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Diaper bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags

For more information or to purchase tickets that are on sale now you can click on the link below: https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/columbia-rb-fest