Law named after murdered USC student Samantha Josephson passes in her home state of New Jersey

(CNN) —- The death of USC student Samantha Josephson is prompting ride share laws across the country.

Thursday New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed “Sami’s Law” to protect riders on ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

Josephson, was a senior at the University of South Carolina when she was kidnapped and killed in March after getting into a car in Five Points that she thought was her Uber.

The new law requires rideshare vehicles to use identifying markers display their name, photo and license plate and have a barcode riders can scan to ensure they’re getting into the correct car.

A similar law took effect here in South Carolina earlier this week.