More than a 100 people look for their zen at the Columbia Airport

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Flying can be stressful, and the Columbia Metropolitan Airport offered a little zen!

More than 125 people took part in International Yoga Day at the airport.

the event included lessons in stress.

Five 45-minute classes were offered near the departure gates.

Organizers say there is also chair yoga for those getting ready to catch a flight. so you can find a little comfort and de-stress while flying the friendly skies.