Timothy Jones Jr. files appeal of murder conviction and death sentence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Attorneys for the South Carolina man convicted of murdering his five children have appealed the rulings to the state Supreme Court.

Timothy Jones Jr. was found guilty on June 4 and sentenced to death just over a week later.

In the notice of appeal to the Supreme Court, Jones’ attorneys referenced Judge Griffith denying the defense’s motion for a new trial. At the end of the trial, Jones’ attorneys made several objections with the request for a new trial. These will be the basis of the appeal.

The murder trial started in April. The defense pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but prosecutors contended he was nothing more than a murderer.

For 15 days jurors heard from dozens of witnesses both Jones and the circumstances that lead up to the children’s deaths.

Jones currently sits on death row at Kirkland Correctional in Columbia.