Connor Shaw returns to Columbia for annual youth football camp

Former Gamecock Connor Shaw was back in the midlands Saturday, hosting a football camp for local youth at River Bluff High School.

According to Shaw, the Shaw Camps are designed for athletes ages 6-13, of any level, who want to learn the fundamentals of football, improve their skills, engage in friendly competition with peers and have fun this summer. Drills include fundamentals and mechanics, speed and agility drills, and more.

The event at River Bluff was the second of three stops this summer for Shaw. The third and final camp is in Charleston on July 20.