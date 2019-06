Dontrelle Inman back at Batesburg-Leesville for youth football camp

Columbia native and current Patriots wideout Dontrelle Inman was back at Batesburg-Leesville High School Saturday for his third annual football camp.

The event was free for kids in the local community and set a record high with over 100 kids in attendance.

Inman signed with Patriots this offseason after playing for the Bears, Chargers, Colts just in the last three seasons.