Gamecocks pick up tight end commitment Saturday

Carolina added a transfer tight end Saturday.

Nick Muse, who’s leaving William and Mary, gave his commitment to Carolina after a solid 2018 season, ranking seventh in the CAA in receiving yards per game.

Wanted to thank @bobbybentley and @CoachWMuschamp for this opportunity! Glad to announce I will be transferring to the University of South Carolina #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/vijz3PWkFT — Nick Muse (@NickMuse5) June 22, 2019

He was second on the team last season with 30 catches for 453 yards and 1 TD.

Muse will likely have to sit out the 2019 season, due to NCAA rules, though he’s trying to gain eligibility to play immediately for USC.

His older brother Tanner is a defensive back at Clemson.

PHOTO COURTESY: WILLIAM AND MARY ATHLETICS