Gamecocks pick up tight end commitment Saturday

Mike Gillespie,

Carolina added a transfer tight end Saturday.

Nick Muse, who’s leaving William and Mary, gave his commitment to Carolina after a solid 2018 season, ranking seventh in the CAA in receiving yards per game.

He was second on the team last season with 30 catches for 453 yards and 1 TD.

Muse will likely have to sit out the 2019 season, due to NCAA rules, though he’s trying to gain eligibility to play immediately for USC.

His older brother Tanner is a defensive back at Clemson.

PHOTO COURTESY: WILLIAM AND MARY ATHLETICS

 

