Gamecocks pick up tight end commitment Saturday
Carolina added a transfer tight end Saturday.
Nick Muse, who’s leaving William and Mary, gave his commitment to Carolina after a solid 2018 season, ranking seventh in the CAA in receiving yards per game.
He was second on the team last season with 30 catches for 453 yards and 1 TD.
Muse will likely have to sit out the 2019 season, due to NCAA rules, though he’s trying to gain eligibility to play immediately for USC.
His older brother Tanner is a defensive back at Clemson.
PHOTO COURTESY: WILLIAM AND MARY ATHLETICS