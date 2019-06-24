Composite sketch of possible Blossom street suspect released

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Columbia Police Department says they have a composite sketch of what a possible suspect may look like from a recent shooting. Authorities say they are hoping someone recognizes the image that can help in their effort to track down a suspected gunman.

CPD says the image was drawn by a forensic artist with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) they were able to put together with the help of a witnesses at the crime scene.

Officials say around midnight June 19, 2019, the Columbia Police were called to the 4400 block of Blossom Street. Once they arrived, police say they discovered a 27-year-old male outside of an apartment complex with an injury to the lower body. Nearly 5 days later, authorities say the victim remains hospitalized where he continues to get medical treatment for his injuries.

Police say witnesses reported hearing the victim and an unidentified male arguing moments before the shooting took place. The suspect is described as a black male, possibly 30-years-old with a short haircut and well-groomed beard.

Anyone with information about the attempted murder case or who may recognize this man and can help CPD identify the possible suspect, you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1 888-CRIME-SC.